Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,97 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2425 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (7)
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 700 CZK
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

