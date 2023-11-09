1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (2) No grade (7)