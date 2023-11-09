Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,97 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2425 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1842
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/2 Silber Groschen 1842 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 780 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- WAG (7)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
