Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Pattern 3 Heller 1842. Gold plating copper (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Variety: Gold plating copper

Obverse Pattern 3 Heller 1842 Gold plating copper - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Pattern 3 Heller 1842 Gold plating copper - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Pattern 3 Heller 1842 . Gold plating copper. This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1842 (Pattern) at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1842 (Pattern) at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1842 (Pattern) at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

