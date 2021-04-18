Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1824 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4110 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Hesse-Cassel Heller 1824 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
