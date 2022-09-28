Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse Heller 1843 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

