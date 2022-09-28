Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1843 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1843
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1843 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1989 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (13)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search