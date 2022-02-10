Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1844
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1844 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Heller 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
