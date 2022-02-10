Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 3 Heller 1844 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 3 Heller 1844 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1844 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1844 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1844 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1844 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

