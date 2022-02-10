3 Heller 1844 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1844 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) No grade (1)