Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/4 Kreuzer 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,66 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Hanau
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4114 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search