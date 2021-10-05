1/4 Kreuzer 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4114 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (2)