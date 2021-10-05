Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/4 Kreuzer 1829 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,66 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Hanau
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of William II struck at the Hanau Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4114 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 110 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

