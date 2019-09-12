Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1806 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1806 F - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1806 F - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,69 - 5,85 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1806 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1806 F at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1806 F at auction Künker - October 30, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

