1/6 Thaler 1806 F (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1806 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)