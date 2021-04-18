Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1814 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse Heller 1814 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse Heller 1814 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,46 - 2,11 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1814 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4107 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1814 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

