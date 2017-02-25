4 Heller 1815 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1815 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (4) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)