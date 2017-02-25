Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
4 Heller 1815 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William I
- Denomination 4 Heller
- Year 1815
- Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1815 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Grün (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2040 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Heller 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search