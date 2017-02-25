Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

4 Heller 1815 (Hesse-Cassel, William I)

Obverse 4 Heller 1815 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I Reverse 4 Heller 1815 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,84 - 7,59 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William I
  • Denomination 4 Heller
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1815 . This copper coin from the times of William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1815 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2040 RUB
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1815 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1815 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 4 Heller 1815 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

