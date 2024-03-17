Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1861
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
