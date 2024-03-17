Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1861 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1861 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1861 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1861 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
