Silber Groschen 1861 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 889 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

