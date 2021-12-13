Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
