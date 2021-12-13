Silber Groschen 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) VF (1)