Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1859 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1859 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1859 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
