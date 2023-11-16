Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Silber Groschen 1851 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1851
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
