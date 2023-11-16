Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Silber Groschen 1851 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Silber Groschen 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4867 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 877 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel Silber Groschen 1851 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of Frederick William I Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1851 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins Silber Groschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search