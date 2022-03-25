2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1862 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3852 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition XF (3)