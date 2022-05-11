Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Auctiones GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,35 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,782 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
