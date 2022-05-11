Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,782 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Auctiones - March 21, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Auctiones - December 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 14, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
