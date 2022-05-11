1/6 Thaler 1854 C.P. (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1854 with mark C.P.. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) VF (1)