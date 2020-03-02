Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

Heller 1858 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse Heller 1858 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse Heller 1858 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (1)
Hesse-Cassel Heller 1858 at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
