Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
Heller 1858 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 - 1,96 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1858
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.
