Heller 1858 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel Heller 1858 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.

