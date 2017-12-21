Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1862
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Heller 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
