Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1862 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1862 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1862 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
