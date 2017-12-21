3 Heller 1862 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1862 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1803 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 100. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)