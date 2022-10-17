Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
3 Heller 1852 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period Frederick William I
- Denomination 3 Heller
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Heller 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search