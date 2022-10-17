Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

3 Heller 1852 (Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I)

Obverse 3 Heller 1852 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I Reverse 3 Heller 1852 - Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, Frederick William I

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,92 - 5,43 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period Frederick William I
  • Denomination 3 Heller
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William I (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick William I struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1852 at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1852 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1852 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1852 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1852 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 3 Heller 1852 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Heller 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

