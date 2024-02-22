16 Gute Groschen 1832 A. M (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 with mark A. M. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)