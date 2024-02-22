Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1832 A. M (Hanover, William IV)

Variety: M

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A M - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A M - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 with mark A. M. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 A at auction Goldberg - September 12, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date September 12, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

