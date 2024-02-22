Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1832 A. M (Hanover, William IV)
Variety: M
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1832 with mark A. M. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
