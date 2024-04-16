Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
16 Gute Groschen 1831 (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 11,775 g
- Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
