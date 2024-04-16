Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

16 Gute Groschen 1831 (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 11,775 g
  • Pure silver (0,3759 oz) 11,6926 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 16 Gute Groschen
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16 Gute Groschen 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

