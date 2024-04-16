16 Gute Groschen 1831 (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 16 Gute Groschen 1831 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

