Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1837 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1837 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1837 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1837 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1837 B at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1837 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

