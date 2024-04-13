Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/24 Thaler 1837 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1837 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Katz (1)
- WAG (1)
