1/12 Thaler 1834 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (2) No grade (1)