Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1834 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1834 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1834 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 2,673 g
  • Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
  • Diameter 20,3 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 B at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

