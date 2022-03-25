Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1834 B (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 2,673 g
- Pure silver (0,0447 oz) 1,39 g
- Diameter 20,3 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1834 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
