10 Thaler 1835 (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 . This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34701 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)