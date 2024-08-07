Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1835 (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1835 - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1835 - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 . This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34701 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

