Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1835 (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 . This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34701 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1713 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
