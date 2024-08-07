Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,896)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2084 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
