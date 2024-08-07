Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1835 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1835 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,896)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3831 oz) 11,9168 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2084 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stack's - July 31, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date July 31, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 B at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

