10 Thaler 1835 B (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1835 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2)