Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1834 C "Type 1831-1834" (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 28, 2004.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search