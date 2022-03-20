Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1834 C "Type 1831-1834" (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1834 C "Type 1831-1834" - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1834 C "Type 1831-1834" - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 28, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 C at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1834 C at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of William IV Coins of Hanover in 1834 All Hanover coins Hanover copper coins Hanover coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search