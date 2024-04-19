Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1835 B "Type 1835-1837" (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1835
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1835 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Russiancoin (14)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search