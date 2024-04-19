1 Pfennig 1835 B "Type 1835-1837" (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1835 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

