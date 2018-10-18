1 Pfennig 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1834 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)