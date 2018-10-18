Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1834 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 1 Pfennig 1834 A - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1834 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1834 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1834 A at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

