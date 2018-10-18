Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1834 A (Hanover, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1834
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1834 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 28, 2014.
