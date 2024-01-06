Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/24 Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1854 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,949 g
  • Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2480 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Gärtner - October 9, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1854 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/24 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search