1/24 Thaler 1854 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,949 g
- Pure silver (0,0196 oz) 0,6081 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/24 Thaler 1854 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2480 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
