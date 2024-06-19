Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 "Visit to the Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5745 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3007 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
