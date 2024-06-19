Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 "Visit to the Mint" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5745 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (22)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3007 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3231 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 2 Thaler 1854 B "Visit to the Mint" at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 "Visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

