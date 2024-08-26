Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Commemorative coins 2 Thaler of George V - Hanover

type-coin
type-coin

2 Thaler 1854

Visit to the Mint
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1854 B 0 60
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V All Hanover coins Hanover coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search