2/3 Thaler 1824 C (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (3)