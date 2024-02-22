Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1824 C (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1824 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1824 C - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Gärtner - October 24, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Gärtner - February 25, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1824 C at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

