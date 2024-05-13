Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1821 B (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,846 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,923 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2150 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 525. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
