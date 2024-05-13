1/6 Thaler 1821 B (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2150 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 525. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

