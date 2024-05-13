Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1821 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1821 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1821 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,846 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,923 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2150 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 525. Bidding took place May 19, 2015.

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1821 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
