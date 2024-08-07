Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1821 B "Type 1821-1830" (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4853 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
