Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1821 B "Type 1821-1830" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1821 B "Type 1821-1830" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 5 Thaler 1821 B "Type 1821-1830" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4853 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Stack's - December 15, 2004
Seller Stack's
Date December 15, 2004
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1821 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

