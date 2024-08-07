Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

10 Thaler 1825 B (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1825 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 10 Thaler 1825 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 540,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1458 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1463 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Heritage - December 12, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

