Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
10 Thaler 1825 B (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0668 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 10 Thaler 1825 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 540,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
