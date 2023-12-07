1/4 Stuber 1823 (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (4) VF (2)