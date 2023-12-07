Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/4 Stuber 1823 (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse 1/4 Stuber 1823 - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse 1/4 Stuber 1823 - Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,25 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination 1/4 Stuber
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Stuber 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

