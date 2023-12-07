Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/4 Stuber 1823 (Hanover, George IV)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,25 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1/4 Stuber
- Year 1823
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/4 Stuber 1823 . This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Stuber 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
