Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" (Hanover, George IV)

Obverse Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV Reverse Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 23,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,3752 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (14)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (9)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (36)
  • London Coin Galleries (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1292 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Rare Coins - February 25, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV Coins of Hanover in 1830 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search