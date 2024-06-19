Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" (Hanover, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.

