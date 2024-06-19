Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal" (Hanover, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 23,54 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,3752 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George IV
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1830 "Silver Mines of Clausthal". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1396 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
