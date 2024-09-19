Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Commemorative coins Thaler of George IV - Hanover

type-coin
type-coin

Thaler 1830

Silver Mines of Clausthal
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1830 0 83
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George IV All Hanover coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search