Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Mariengroschen 1818 H (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,35 - 1,48 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1818
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4171 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Mariengroschen 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search