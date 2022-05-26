Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Mariengroschen 1818 H (Hanover, George III)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1818 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse Mariengroschen 1818 H - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,35 - 1,48 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4171 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 H at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 H at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 H at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 H at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 H at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

