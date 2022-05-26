Mariengroschen 1818 H (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Mariengroschen 1818 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of George III struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4171 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1)