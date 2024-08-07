5 Thaler 1815 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" (Hanover, George III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

