Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1815 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
673 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 5500 DKK
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 T.W. at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George III Coins of Hanover in 1815 All Hanover coins Hanover gold coins Hanover coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search