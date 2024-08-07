Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
5 Thaler 1815 T.W. "Type 1813-1815" (Hanover, George III)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1815
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1815 with mark T.W.. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the London Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 5500 DKK
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
