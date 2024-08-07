Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815" (Hanover, George III)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III Reverse 5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815" - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4836 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5466 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8271 $
Price in auction currency 8271 USD
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Münzen & Medaillen - March 22, 2000
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date March 22, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 C at auction Künker - September 27, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
