5 Thaler 1814 C "Type 1814-1815" (Hanover, George III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George III
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1814
- Ruler George III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 5 Thaler 1814 with mark C. This gold coin from the times of George III struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4836 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (14)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5466 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
8271 $
Price in auction currency 8271 USD
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
