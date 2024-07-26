Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1845 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
