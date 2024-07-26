Thaler 1845 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

