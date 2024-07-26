Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1845 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1890 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • BAC (16)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Schulman (5)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Schulman - December 14, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1845 A at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of Ernest Augustus Coins of Hanover in 1845 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search