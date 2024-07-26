Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1843 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 31, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - November 27, 2013
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

