Thaler 1843 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (11) VF (7) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)