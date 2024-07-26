Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1843 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 13, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
