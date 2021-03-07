Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

6 Pfennig 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 6 Pfennig 1845 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 6 Pfennig 1845 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 6 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 68. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

