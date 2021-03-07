Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
6 Pfennig 1845 B (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0097 oz) 0,303 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 6 Pfennig
- Year 1845
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1845 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 68. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
