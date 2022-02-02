6 Pfennig 1844 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 6 Pfennig 1844 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1371 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)