Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2455 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
