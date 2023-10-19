Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1840 S (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1840 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1840 S - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2455 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1840 S at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

