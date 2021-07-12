Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1841 A (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period Ernest Augustus
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1841
- Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1021 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
