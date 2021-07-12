Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1838 A "Type 1837-1846" (Hanover, Ernest Augustus)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1838 A "Type 1837-1846" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus Reverse 1 Pfennig 1838 A "Type 1837-1846" - Coin Value - Hanover, Ernest Augustus

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period Ernest Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Ernest Augustus (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Ernest Augustus struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 7. Bidding took place July 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1838 A at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

