Hamburg Period: 1800-1872 1800-1872

1 Shilling 1818 H.S.K. (Hamburg, Free City)

Obverse 1 Shilling 1818 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City Reverse 1 Shilling 1818 H.S.K. - Coin Value - Hamburg, Free City

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 1,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,0131 oz) 0,4061 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 18,528

Description

  • Country Hamburg
  • Period Free City
  • Denomination 1 Shilling
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Free City
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the hamburg 1 Shilling 1818 with mark H.S.K.. This silver coin from the times of Free City struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2389 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Hamburg 1 Shilling 1818 H.S.K. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Shilling 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Hamburg Coin catalog of Free City Coins of Hamburg in 1818 All hamburg coins hamburg silver coins hamburg coins 1 Shilling
