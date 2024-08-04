Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1811 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1811 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3203 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

Guatemala 8 Escudos 1811 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
28458 $
Price in auction currency 23900 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1811 NG M at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
29315 $
Price in auction currency 29000 CHF
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1811 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1811 NG M at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1811 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

