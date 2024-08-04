8 Escudos 1811 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1811 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3203 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.

