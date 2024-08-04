Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1811 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1811 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3203 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Palombo (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
28458 $
Price in auction currency 23900 EUR
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
29315 $
Price in auction currency 29000 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
