8 Escudos 1808 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2)