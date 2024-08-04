Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1808 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1808 NG M at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
69929 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1808 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
29200 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1808 NG M at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1808 NG M at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Guatemala in 1808 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search