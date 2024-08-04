Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1808 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1808 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
69929 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
29200 $
Price in auction currency 26000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
