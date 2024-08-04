2 Escudos 1808 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1808 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Сondition AU (1)