Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
2 Escudos 1808 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1808 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
