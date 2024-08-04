Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

2 Escudos 1808 NG M (Guatemala, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1808 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1808 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1808 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2020.

Guatemala 2 Escudos 1808 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

